Williams played zero offensive snaps during Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington.
The 23-year-old received the first carries of his career last week against the Steelers (five rushes for 22 yards), but it was only a small burst of playing time in a blowout. Williams should continue to work in a reserve role with Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine handling the backfield work in the absence of Joe Mixon (foot).
More News
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: First NFL carries•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Special teams only•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Set for 2020 debut•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Out of RB rotation in early going•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: No chance to run as a rookie•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Suiting up Sunday•