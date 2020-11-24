Williams played zero offensive snaps during Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington.

The 23-year-old received the first carries of his career last week against the Steelers (five rushes for 22 yards), but it was only a small burst of playing time in a blowout. Williams should continue to work in a reserve role with Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine handling the backfield work in the absence of Joe Mixon (foot).

