Williams suffered an apparent leg injury Tuesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

It's too early to know for sure but initial reports make it sound like the injury could be serious. Williams is entering his fifth pro season and has mostly played special teams to date, but the Bengals' lack of backfield depth gives him a chance at the third-down role if this injury isn't serious. The team otherwise has Chase Brown, Chris Evans and a couple undrafted rookies competing for roles behind returning lead back Joe Mixon.