Williams (foot) is thought to be a week or two away from returning to action, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Look for the rookie running back to be officially ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Seahawks once the Bengals' final Week 1 injury report is released later Friday. Even when he's available, however, Williams figures to initially slot in behind Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine.