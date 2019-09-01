Williams (foot) has added competition for backfield slotting following the Bengals' addition of Samaje Perine, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard remain atop the team's running back depth chart, with Perine and Williams next up in the pecking order. Who ends up serving as the team's No. 3 back has yet to be settled, but Perine could well be rejuvenated by reuniting with Mixon, who he teamed up with when the two played college ball at Oklahoma.