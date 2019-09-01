Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Faces added competition
Williams (foot) has added competition for backfield slotting following the Bengals' addition of Samaje Perine, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard remain atop the team's running back depth chart, with Perine and Williams next up in the pecking order. Who ends up serving as the team's No. 3 back has yet to be settled, but Perine could well be rejuvenated by reuniting with Mixon, who he teamed up with when the two played college ball at Oklahoma.
More News
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Return on tap•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Not practicing yet•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Out for remainder of preseason•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Will not return Thursday•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Out with rib injury•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Third-string back•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with No. 1 back upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...