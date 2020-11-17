Williams had his first NFL carries in the waning moments of the Bengals' loss to the Steelers, rushing five times for 22 yards.
The game was well out of reach when Williams got his carries in the fourth quarter, helping the Bengals tack on a Sad Field Goal at the end of the game. He received seven special teams snaps in addition to his five carries.
