Williams carried the ball 12 times for 49 yards in Week 14 against the Cowboys. He added three receptions for 14 yards.

Williams took over as the Bengals' lead back after Giovani Bernard fumbled on the opening drive. He was fairly effective on the team's subsequent possession, gaining 22 combined yards between receptions and carries. However, he fumbled the ball deep in Dallas territory and was subsequently benched for the rest of the first quarter. After re-entering the contest, Williams managed to lead the team with 12 carries and could see an increased role in Week 15 against the Steelers if Joe Mixon (foot) remains out.