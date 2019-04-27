Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Headed to Cincinnati
The Bengals selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 182nd overall.
Williams (5-foot-8, 206 pounds) didn't test especially well at the combine, posting satisfactory marks in the 40 (4.51 seconds) and broad jump (121 inches) while struggling in all other regards, but he put up a lot of production at Texas A&M and at the very least brings a hot motor to Cincinnati. He ran for 3,615 yards (6.0 YPC) and 34 touchdowns in 38 career games, adding 66 receptions for 561 yards and a touchdown. Williams does everything at 110 percent effort and should do fine on special teams if that's how he needs to make the final roster.
