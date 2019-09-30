Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Healthy scratch for MNF
Williams (coach's decision) won't play in Monday's game against the Steelers, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The rookie out of Texas A&M has yet to make his NFL regular season debut, and will have to wait another week. The fact that Williams is sidelined shows he's a clear No. 4 option behind Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine in the Cincinnati backfield.
