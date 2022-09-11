Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Steelers, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Williams made the Bengals' initial 53-man roster, but he was let go a day later to make room for a trio of wavier claims. He then returned to the team after Cincinnati placed multiple players on injured reserve. However, he's a healthy scratch for Week 1 as the Bengals have opted to keep only three running backs on the active roster -- Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Chris Evans.