Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Held out of practice
Williams (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Despite taking part in some drills on a side field Wednesday, Williams was listed as a non-participant on the Bengals' first Week 1 injury report, which extended into Thursday. It's unclear if he's trending toward inactive status Sunday in Seattle, but the Bengals should be able to get by with the trio of Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine as long as Williams' health is compromised.
