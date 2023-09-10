Williams and Chris Evans are slated to work behind Joe Mixon in Sunday's season opener against the Browns, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Rookie fifth-rounder Chase Brown is a candidate to join the team's backfield mix as the season rolls along, but he's inactive for Week 1. As a result, Williams and Evans are in line to handle complementary touches behind Mixon, with Williams a candidate to serve as an early-down backup and third-down work up for grabs.