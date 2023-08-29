Coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Williams (ankle) is slated to practice this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Williams suffered a mild right ankle sprain during an Aug. 1 practice and proceeded to miss the entire preseason slate. After spending all month in recovery mode, though, his return to drills is imminent. While the Bengals entrust their backfield in Joe Mixon, Williams will be among the options for reps behind him along with Chris Evans (undisclosed) and 2023 fifth-round pick Chase Brown after the team waived undrafted rookies Jacob Saylors and Calvin Tyler on Tuesday.