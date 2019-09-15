Williams (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the 49ers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Williams was limited in practice throughout the week and had been questionable entering Sunday. The rookie running is near the back of the depth chart and isn't likely to see much of a role on offense when he does return to health.

