Williams finished the 2020 season with 26 carries for 157 yards, including four carries for 74 yards in the season finale against the Ravens.

Williams broke off a 55-yard run in the finale, but despite the big run he got very little work for the remainder of the game. Williams will be entering his third season in the NFL with little game action. With Joe Mixon signed long-term, there's not a lot of hope for Williams to earn a significant role with the Bengals.