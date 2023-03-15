The Bengals plan to re-sign Williams on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Williams suited up for each of Cincinnati's final seven regular-season games and all three playoff matchups, but he operated primarily on special teams when Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine were healthy. Perine is expected to sign with Denver soon, so barring any additional moves, Williams could have an elevated role in 2023. Williams was selected by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2019 Draft and has totaled 47 rushing attempts for 238 yards and secured eight of 10 targets for 64 receiving yards over the past three seasons (23 appearances).
