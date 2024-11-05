Williams played seven of the Bengals' 74 snaps on offense but didn't log any touches in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

Through the Bengals' first eight games of the season, Williams' snaps had come exclusively on special teams, but he saw his first action on offense Week 9 with Zack Moss (neck) ruled out for the contest. Chase Brown started and dominated the snaps (59) while handling all of the running-back opportunities (27 carries, five receptions), leaving no touches for either Williams or practice-squad call-up Kendall Milton (five snaps). Moss is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to his injury, but Williams could move back into a pure special-teams role Week 10 versus the Ravens after the Bengals acquired Khalil Herbert from the Bears on Tuesday. Herbert is expected to immediately step in as the top complement to Brown, who is still likely to take on heavy workloads in the weeks to come.