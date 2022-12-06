Williams had just one carry for three yards in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, playing 10 offensive snaps.
Williams was still involved on special teams, returning two kicks for 27 yards, but he took a step back from the previous week when he was more involved against the Titans. If Joe Mixon returns as expected this week, Williams might be relegated to special teams only duty.
