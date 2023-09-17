Williams didn't log any carries and had two catches for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
With Chris Evans inactive, Williams was the primary backup to Joe Mixon, even getting snaps on the first drive of the game. But with the Bengals trailing by two scores for most of the second half, there weren't many carries to spread around.
