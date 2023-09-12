Williams played 15 offensive snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Browns, carrying the ball twice for seven yards.
Williams is currently third in line on the team for carries, with Joe Mixon getting the vast majority of opportunities. A big clue into why he was active and rookie Chase Brown was not were Williams's 25 snaps on special teams.
