Williams had two carries for 20 yards while playing 17 offensive snaps in Thursday night's loss to the Ravens.
While Williams garnered a few more snaps than usual due to the Bengals' big deficit in the fourth quarter, that didn't translate to more touches because they were throwing the ball nearly every play. Chase Brown just got designated to return from IR, so in a week or two Williams might have more competition to back up Joe Mixon.
