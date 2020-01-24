Williams appeared in 11 regular-season games with the Bengals in 2019 but did not record a single carry.

Williams missed the first two games of his rookie season due to a foot injury, and he was limited to special teams upon returning to action. Cincinnati's backfield simply didn't leave the 22-year-old any room for opportunity behind Joe Mixon, as Giovani Bernard cleaned up the change-of-pace reps. The Texas A&M product isn't likely to carry much, if any, fantasy value to begin the 2020 season.