Williams didn't play an offensive snap in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Dolphins.
Giovani Bernard continues to lead the Bengals' backfield, while Samaje Perine operates as the clear No. 2 running back. Williams hasn't gained footing as a consistent contributor; he's played just 10 snaps on offense over the last four weeks.
