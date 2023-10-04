Williams handled one carry for four yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans.

Despite operating as Cincinnati's No. 2 running back, Williams was unable to get involved in the game plan Sunday behind starter Joe Mixon. The fifth-year back played on just six of the Bengals' 53 offensive snaps in the contest, while Mixon handled 42 snaps. With such limited involvement, Williams' doesn't hold much fantasy utility, barring injuries. The Bengals are set to visit the Cardinals in Week 5.