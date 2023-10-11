Williams rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Cardinals.

Williams handled just one carry for the third straight game Sunday. The veteran running back played just 12 of the Bengals' 82 offensive snaps, well behind starter Joe Mixon who saw the field for 63 snaps. Williams' lack of involvment keep him far off the fantasy radar barring an injury to Mixon. Next up, the Bengals will host the Seahawks in Week 6.