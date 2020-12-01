Williams played five offensive snaps Sunday in the Bengals' loss to the Giants, catching a pass for 13 yards and running once while losing two yards.
The carry was one more than fellow backup Samaji Perine received, with Giovani Bernard getting the lion's share of work. It's not at all clear the Bengals are interested in seeing more from him the rest of the way.
