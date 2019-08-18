Williams (foot) will not play in either of the team's final two preseason games, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Williams suffered the injury during Thursday's game against the Redskins, and was unable to return. Head coach Zac Taylor continued on to say that the Texas A&M product could return for Week 2 of the regular season at the earliest. With Williams sidelined, Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard will receive the bulk of work during Thursday's preseason game against the Giants as they prepare for the regular season.