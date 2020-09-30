Williams did not suit up during Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Eagles.

The 2019 sixth-round pick is yet to make an appearance on the active roster this season, though he did dress for 11 games as a rookie. Williams remains in search of his first NFL carry after running for over 3,600 yards with 35 total touchdowns during his collegiate career at Texas A&M. Samaje Perine has so far served as the No. 3 running back for Cincinnati this season, but he has logged 61 special-teams snaps to only one offensive snap.