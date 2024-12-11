Williams played all 13 of his snaps on special teams in Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys.
With trade-deadline pickup Khalil Herbert having now gotten fully up to speed with the Cincinnati offense, Williams' already muted role on offense has completely evaporated. He's seen all of his snaps on special teams in each of the Bengals' last three contests.
