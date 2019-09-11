Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Practice status limited
Williams (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
While Williams isn't up to full speed yet, it appears he's trending in the right direction. According to Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer, the team plans to dress Williams for Sunday's game versus the 49ers. He would add valued depth to the team's backfield since Joe Mixon (ankle) may not be able to play.
