Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Questionable for Week 2
Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's clash with the 49ers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Williams was limited in practice each day this week. If the 21-year-old is able to suit up for Sunday's game, he would likely only provide depth for the backfield, which may be necessary for Cincinnati if Joe Mixon (ankle) -- who's also considered questionable for Sunday -- ends up sitting out.
More News
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Practice status limited•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Trending toward playing•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Ruled out this week•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Expected to miss time•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Held out of practice•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Working in limited capacity•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...