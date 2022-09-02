The Bengals re-signed Williams on Friday.
Williams made the initial 53-man roster, but he was let go a day later to make room for a trio of waiver claims. However, he's now returned to the team after the Bengals placed Tycen Anderson and Isaiah Prince on IR. The 2019 sixth-round pick has appeared in 26 games over the past three years in Cincinnati, totaling 47 touches for 242 yards.
More News
-
Trayveon Williams: Waived by Cincinnati•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Solid showing in preseason finale•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Used behind Evans•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Paces backfield in finale•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Signed to active roster•
-
Trayveon Williams: Reverts to practice squad•