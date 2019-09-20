Play

Williams (foot) is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Bills.

Williams was extremely productive for Texas A&M, racking up 2,038 total yards and 19 touchdowns. He missed the first two games with a foot injury, and his opportunities will likely be few behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard.

