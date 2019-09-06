Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Previous reports noted that Williams could be a week or two away from returning to action, which leaves Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine to head the Bengals' backfield in Week 1, at a minimum.

