Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Ruled out this week
Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Previous reports noted that Williams could be a week or two away from returning to action, which leaves Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine to head the Bengals' backfield in Week 1, at a minimum.
