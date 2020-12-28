Williams rushed twice for six yards in Sunday's 37-31 win over the Texans.
Williams played just six of 76 yards as the clear No. 3 running back. Meanwhile, Giovani Bernard posted 131 yards from scrimmage, while Samaje Perine recorded 136 total yards and two scores. Williams likely will be the odd man out in the season finale against Baltimore, a much tougher run defense.
