Williams played all 21 of his snaps on special teams Sunday in the Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens.

Williams was active for the Bengals' final seven games of the regular season, but he didn't receive any touches on offense over the last three of those contests while Cincinnati had both of Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine available out of the backfield. The Texas A&M product has, however, overtaken Chris Evans as Cincinnati's kickoff returner. Williams brought back two kickoffs for 48 yards against Baltimore to bring his average up to 22.3 yards per runback over 16 attempts during the regular season.