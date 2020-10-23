Williams is expected to be active against the Browns on Sunday with Joe Mixon (foot) ruled out, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has been a healthy scratch through the first six games of the season, but the Bengals now finally have a need to call upon the 2019 sixth-round pick's talents. Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine both appear to be operating ahead of Williams in the Bengals' backfield pecking order, however. The second-year pro is still looking to log his first NFL carry.