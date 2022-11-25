Williams is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Titans, James Rapien of SI.com reports.

With lead back Joe Mixon (concussion) having been ruled out for the Week 12 contest, Williams and Chris Evans are poised to serve as depth options behind Samaje Perine, who is expected to step into the starting role. Perine will most likely dominate the snaps and touches out of the backfield, though perhaps not to the extent of Mixon, who played at least two-thirds of the Bengals' offensive plays in every game until Week 11, when he exited in the first half of a win over the Steelers after sustaining the concussion. Mixon's absence should pave the way for Evans and Williams to both have roles on offense, all be it as change-of-pace options behind Perine. Evans likely represents a better bet to relieve Perine on passing downs, while Williams could sub in for Perine in short-yardage or more obvious running situations. Williams suited up for just the second time all season in the win over Pittsburgh, carrying two times for seven yards while failing to secure his only target.