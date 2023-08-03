A mild ankle sprain is expected to sideline Williams for a couple of weeks, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Williams, who entered training camp in contention for the top backup role behind starting RB Joe Mixon, is thus in line to miss the Bengals' preseason opener, at a minimum, but it appears as though his ankle issue isn't something that will linger long. In his looming absence, added backfield reps will be available for Chase Brown and Chris Evans.