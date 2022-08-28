Williams rushed seven times for 22 yards and caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Saturday's 16-7 preseason win over the Rams.

Williams had a quiet preseason opener but came on over the next two games, racking up 93 scrimmage yards and a touchdown over those two contests. Whether that's enough to make the team remains to be seen, as Williams was used after Chris Evans in this one and remains blocked by Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Evans on the depth chart.