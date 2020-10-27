Williams was active for the first time this season Sunday against the Browns, but only saw action on two special teams snaps.
Williams is in his second year with the Bengals, but he has yet to record his first NFL regular season carry. Even though the Bengals are 1-5-1 that still may not happen - after all, they didn't see fit to give him that chance last year as they were playing out the string.
