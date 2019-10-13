Williams is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is making his NFL debut Sunday. He missed some games due to a foot injury and was held out due to coach's decision the last couple weeks. He'll likely have a depth running back and special teams role in his first game, and isn't likely to have much fantasy value unless there are injuries to the position.

