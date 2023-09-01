Williams (knee) said Thursday he expects to be back to 100 percent health next week, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Williams is facing an opportunity to compete for a change-of-pace role behind top running back Joe Mixon, when healthy. A mild right ankle sprain suffered Aug. 1 forced Williams to miss the entire preseason, but barring any setbacks he seems on track to return to full health ahead of Week 1's opener at Cleveland. Chase Brown and Chris Evans (undisclosed) will also be in contention for backup snaps behind Mixon.