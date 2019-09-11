Williams (foot) participated in practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Williams missed the season opener with this foot injury, but he's now heading in the right direction. According to Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Williams said the team's plan is for him to play Sunday versus the 49ers. Although he'd still be in a timeshare with Samaje Perine behind Giovani Bernard, Williams could see increased opportunities if Joe Mixon (ankle) can't go. Keep an eye out for Friday's injury report to have the final verdict on Williams' game status.

