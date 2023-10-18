Williams caught both of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Williams failed to record a single rush in the contest while operating as the team's No. 2 running back. The veteran played just nine of the Bengals' 54 offensive snaps Sunday, limiting his usage behind starter Joe Mixon. Barring an injury to Mixon, Williams remains far off the fantasy radar heading into Cincinnati's Week 7 bye.