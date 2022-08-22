Williams rushed nine times for 28 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for three yards in Sunday's 25-22 preseason loss to the Giants.

Williams was the second Cincinnati running back to see the field after Chris Evans, who got the start with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine sitting out. Most of Williams' contributions came on the first drive of the second half, which the 2019 sixth-round pick capped with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Williams seems to be locked into the fourth spot on Cincinnati's running back depth chart, which leaves him squarely on the roster bubble.