Coach Zac Taylor said Williams (ankle) is in a walking boot and considered week-to-week, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Williams was already diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain after going down in practice earlier in the week. The veteran is competing for the No. 2 running back job vacated by Samaje Perine behind Joe Mixon. Chris Evans and rookie Chase Brown will now soak up more of those opportunities in Williams' absence.