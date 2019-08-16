Williams will not return to Thursday's matchup with the Redskins due to a left foot injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Williams was knocked out of the Bengals' preseason opener due to a rib injury, and has now been knocked out again with a separate injury. The seriousness of the issue is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once more information is made available. He had accumulated four yards on two carries prior to exiting.