Williams (foot) participated in individual drills Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Williams spent Wednesday's practice on the rehab field away from the team as he manages a foot injury from the second preseason game. The rookie sixth-round pick appears to be on track to being able to play Sunday versus the Seahawks, but he's still in competition with Samaje Perine for the No. 3 running back role and the team could dress just three backs for the opener.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week