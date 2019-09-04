Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Working in limited capacity
Williams (foot) participated in individual drills Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Williams spent Wednesday's practice on the rehab field away from the team as he manages a foot injury from the second preseason game. The rookie sixth-round pick appears to be on track to being able to play Sunday versus the Seahawks, but he's still in competition with Samaje Perine for the No. 3 running back role and the team could dress just three backs for the opener.
