Williams played just one offensive snap in the Bengals' season finale against the Steelers and didn't have a carry or target, despite Chase Brown sitting the game out.
In fact, Williams didn't net a single carry nor target all season long, playing just 10 offensive snaps all season. He last had a kickoff return in Week 4 against the Panthers. Unless the Bengals value his kick and punt coverage, he's unlikely to be a part of their future.
