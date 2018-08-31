Henderson appeared to blow out his knee while returning an interception in the Bengals' preseason finale against the Colts on Thursday, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Henderson had been on the verge of winning a roster spot over Brandon Wilson at safety prior to the injury, too. An undrafted rookie, Henderson would likely settle for an injury settlement or sign to the practice squad if this injury is as serious as it looks.

More News
Our Latest Stories